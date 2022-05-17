Navi Mumbai: AAP conducts walking campaign at Digha-Ishwarnagar

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) conducted a walking campaign in the Digha-Ishwarnagar area on Sunday evening ahead of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) election.

The party believes that their recent win in Punjab could benefit the local body election here. With that being stated, the party is likely to continue its drive for memberships in full swing.

With 41 new panels (122 candidates) of NMMC got declared, AAP Navi Mumbai took to start their preparation for the election by campaigning towards the masses on Sunday. The general public joined the walk to give an overwhelming and spontaneous support.

The walk was organized at Digha Ishwarnagar under the leadership of Digha Node President Sunil Patole and Navi Mumbai Vice President Priti Shindekar, from Mukund Company to the Ishwarnagar area for the party campaign. During the walk, leaflets describing the party ideology and excellent civic amenities were distributed.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:34 AM IST