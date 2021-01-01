Navi Mumbai: 90% drop in 'drink-and-drive' incidents registered on New Year's Eve

There is a sharp drop in drink and drive on the eve of New Year in Navi Mumbai as compared to last year. This year, during the special drive on the eve of New Year only 27 motorists found under the influence of alcohol. Last year, the traffic police had caught a total of 385 motorists under the influence of alcohol.

A sharp 93% drop in drink and drive incidents on the eve of New Year was reported this year.

As the new year was welcomed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic and the state government has already imposed night curfew from 11 pm and 6 am, there were less vehicular movements on the road.

During the special drive, the traffic department of Navi Mumbai police found a total of 422 violators of which the maximum numbers were found riding motorbikes without helmets. A total of 270 motorists found without helmets. This was followed by 101 car drivers who were found driving vehicles without the seat-belt.

A total of 27 motorists found driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol and just 24 motorbikes riding with triple riding. “A total of 422 motorists were found violating the traffic rules in the eve New Year between December 31 evening and on the wee hours of January 1,” said a senior official from Navi Mumbai Traffic department.

Last year, on the eve of New Year 2020, a total of 1697 violators were found of which 385 were riding vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

Navi Mumbai police, as a precaution to prevent any untoward incident during New Year Eve, special arrangements were made. More than 44 police and 18 traffic check post, around 300 police officers, and additional police personnel were deployed.