Navi Mumbai: 9 Students Rescued From Slippery Mountain Path in Panvel's Asai Village |

Navi Mumbai: Khandeshwar police and Panvel fire brigade team rescued nine students between the age group of 16 to 20, from a mountain in Asai village, Panvel, after they got stuck during descend. The nine students of which six were residents of Panvel and three from Bhayander, has gone for a Trek to a mountain in Adai village. They had started their climb by around 8 am and at around 9.30 am they made a distress call to 112.

"We got the information from control room about their call and then I called them and asked them to share their location. The path was not a dangerous one but due to rains, the way was slippery and they got scared. If there were no rains, they could easily come down. We then informed the fire team and together went to Adai village on Panvel-Matheran road," senior police inspector Chandrakant Landge from Khandeshwar police station said.

Landge further said that during the monsoon, there is restriction on trekking and going on waterfalls on mountains and a notification about the same is also published. "Even after repeated warnings, many find ways to go for treks and monsoon picnics on waterfalls risking their lives. We would like to appeal to the parents to not allow the children for any such monsoon treks and picnics to waterfalls," Landge added.

"We got a call from Panvel police at 9.42 am and immediately a team of 6 left to resuce the trapped students. Fireman climbed the waterfall and located the students to be safe and sound. They were unable to descend as the pathway had become slippery. Fireman handheld the trapped students and brought them down safely. The resuce operation finished by 11.46," a fire officer from Cidco, said.