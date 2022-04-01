Navi Mumbai: 9 doctors injured after lift plummets down to shaft

A total of 9 doctors of Aamle Hospital in New Panvel were injured after the lift of hospital developed a technical snag and plummeted down to the shaft. However, none of them received any major injuries in the incident.

The hospital was started a few months ago and even the lift was also installed recently.

According to the Panvel Fire brigade, the doctors were coming down from the third floor of the hospital.

Till the second floor, there was no problem. But after reaching the second floor, suddenly the lift plummeted down in the shaft and reached the ground floor.

Soon after the incident, the hospital called the fire brigade who came and rescued injured doctors. “The impact of the fall was high and doctors received injuries and they were admitted to different hospitals. All of them are out of danger,” said an official fire station.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:20 AM IST