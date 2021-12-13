Navi Mumbai: 739 EVs registered under Vashi RTO till November-end

With the rise in the price of fossil fuels, the trend of buying electric vehicles is rising in Navi Mumbai. The deputy regional transport office (RTO) Vashi witnessed a sharp rise in the registration of EVs from motorbikes to cars including buses. Till the end of November, a total of 739 EVs were already registered.

As per the data provided by the deputy regional transport office (RTO) Vashi, till the end of August, a total of 278 EVs were registered. However, in the last three months, around 350 more electric vehicles were registered.

In July, Maharashtra electric vehicle (EV) policy 2021 came into effect after the state government revised it in order to accelerate EV sales and stimulate manufacturing. In addition, the recent rise in fuel prices has also prompted potential vehicle buyers to think about electric vehicles.

However, the number of EVs are very low in comparison to conventional fuel like diesel and petrol vehicles. One of the main reasons is the lack of charging stations in the city.

Of the total 739 electric vehicles, there are 180 buses, 143 cars, 343 two-wheelers, 54 motor cabs and five e-rickshaws. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has registered over 100 electric vehicles and these buses are already plying on the road.

Currently, there are charging stations at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has also planned to set up more than 20 charging stations across the city to promote pollution-free vehicles in the city. A charging station with two points has already been set up in Nerul in association with the Power Grid and it will soon start functioning.

Among electric vehicles, there are a few categories that do not require registration with the RTO. “Two-wheelers electric vehicles with a maximum speed of 25 km per hour do not require RTO registration as they fall under the category of bicycle,” said an official from the RTO.

In order to create awareness for using electric vehicles, MSEDCL and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) will hold a roadshow 'Go Electric' campaign of electric vehicles on Tuesday. The state government has appointed MSEDCL as the nodal agency for providing basic facilities for charging electric vehicles.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:41 PM IST