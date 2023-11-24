 Navi Mumbai: 7 Booked By Vashi Police For Threatening Woman With Black Magic & Extorting ₹78 Lakh
Navi Mumbai: 7 Booked By Vashi Police For Threatening Woman With Black Magic & Extorting ₹78 Lakh

The accused used to threaten that they would kill the victim's husband, daughter and son-in-law.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Seven people were booked on Thursday for allegedly extorting Rs 78.73 lakh from a 56-year-old woman by threatening her with black magic that could cause harm to her and and her kin, a Navi Mumbai police official.

Police Shares Details On The Case

As per the FIR, the seven accused, on the pretext of performing rituals between January and November this year, took 105 tolas of gold worth Rs 42.08 lakh and Rs 36.65 lakh cash from the victim, the Vashi police station official told PTI.

The victim suffered a brain stroke and was paralysed due to the ordeal, he said.

Accused Threatened The Victim To Kill Her Relatives

The accused used to threaten that they would kill her husband, daughter and son-in-law, he added.

The seven were charged under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act 2013 but are yet to be arrested.

