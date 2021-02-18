Navi Mumbai: 62-year-old dies after bus runs over him on Vashi Highway

A 62-year-old was run over by a bus in Vashi along the Sion-Panvel highway on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased identified as Siddarth Dangaone, a resident of Vashi Gaon.

Police said Dangaone was crossing the highway around 1.10 pm when the bus was coming from Mumbai side hit him. A senior police official from from Vashi police station said that Dangaone suffered severe injuries at different parts of his body in the accident.

"He was rushed to a nearby hospital by a few local residents, but he succumbed there after sometime,” said the official.

“We have arrested by the bus driver Balasaheb Ingle, 43, from the spot and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicle Act,” he added.