Navi Mumbai: 60-Yr-Old Kharghar Builder Duped Of ₹13.58 Crore In Online Trading Scam, Case Registered | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

A 60 year old builder from Kharghar has registered a case against unknown persons for conning him of Rs 13.58 crore by promising profits in online trading. The online trading scams have become rampant in the world of cyber space. “Around 50% of the total cyber crimes are of online trading in share markets. The amount lost is huge in this scam,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind BHarambe had said on Wednesday during the inauguration of their official whatsapp channel- Navi Mumbai Police.

The 60-year-old businessman from Kharghar who is the latest victim of online trading, was approached by one Ilana Sharma in the month of January. He was lured into investing by promising good profits from the stock market. So, after the complainant decided to invest in the stock market, the accused sent him a link asking him to register so as to start trading in the stock market through a company called Country Global Gold Capital. Accordingly, the complainant registered with the link and started trading through the company's website.

During the same period, another lady who identified herself as Pragya Bang also contacted the same complainant and offered him trading with another firm as well by promising high returns.

“Being a first timer in the trading, he believed in the claims and started investing in both the firms. In one company’s website, it was shown that he earned a profit of Rs 2.5 crore and in another company Rs 1.90 crore profit was reflected,” a police official from Navi Mumbai Cyber police station said.

Seeing the profit amount, the complainant decided to withdraw the amount from his trading account. To do the same, both the accused told them that he will have to pay withdrawal charges and various taxes. Accordingly, the complainant kept paying the charges to both the ‘trading companies’ which amounted to Rs 13.58 crore in total.

“Even after paying the hefty sum, he was unable to withdraw the money following which he realised that he was conned and then he approached us with the complaint. There are too many transactions and we are investigating each one of them,” police inspector Gajanan Kadam said.