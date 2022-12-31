Navi Mumbai: 60 aspirants for every one post of constable in police commissionerate

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A total of 12,375 applications were received from aspirants for a total of 204 posts of constables under the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate, making it 60 applicants for every vacancy. The recruitment of constables of the Maharashtra Police department is currently underway and the physical test is scheduled from January 2 to 13.

Sanjay Patil, DCP (administration) informed that the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has received a total of 12,375 applications online for the police constable recruitment process, out of which 10,434 applications have been received for male candidates. Similarly, a total of 1794 applications were received from female candidates and 147 from ex-servicemen.

The advertisement for the police constable recruitment process 2021 was published on November 6, 2022 to fill up 204 vacancies for the post of Police Constable in Navi Mumbai Police. The last date for accepting online applications was November 30, 2022. However, it was extended till December 15, 2022 due to technical difficulties faced by the candidates in filling out the online application form.

DCP Patil said that the test is divided into two parts—physical tests of 50 marks and written tests of 100 marks. “The physical tests will be conducted from January 2 to 13 at Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli,” said Mr Patil. The date of the written tests has not yet been decided.

The physical tests consist of shot put, 100 meters run, 1600 meters run for male candidates, and similarly shot put 100 meters run, and 800 meters run for female candidates.

“To maintain transparency in the recruitment process, RFID technology will be used for physical tests and CCTV cameras and videography will also be used at every stage of the recruitment process,” said DCP Patil.

He added that they are putting their best efforts to conduct the recruitment process transparently.

However, candidates who notice any suspicious or any malpractices during the recruitment process should contact at Control Room, Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai at 020-2026636, and Control Room, Police Commissioner Office Navi Mumbai at 022-27574928 / Mobile No. 8424820667 8424820686 and Superintendent of Police.

They can even contact the Anti-Corruption Department, Thane on 022-25427979 and bring the matter to their notice.