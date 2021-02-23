Navi Mumbai: 58-year-old Bangladeshi national held with illegal firearms

A 58-year-old Bangladeshi national, who was roaming around in Navi Mumbai with an unlicensed pistol was arrested by the city crime branch in the early hours of Sunday. He was identified as Anwar Hussain Altab Shaikh.

Police said that they had received a tip-off from a reliable source that Shaikh was coming in Kopri village in Vashi.

Based on the tip-off, the police laid a trap and caught him near a park in Kopri village in Vashi.

NB Kolhatkar, an inspector from the crime branch said, “On Saturday night, we had received information that a foreign national was coming to that area with some illegal firearms. We immediately alerted our officials and deployed them at different places in plain clothes.”