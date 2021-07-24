Navi Mumbai: Man orders wine online, loses Rs 1.49 lakh

Over Rs 1.49 lakh was siphoned off from a 46-year-old Pune resident while ordering wine over the phone and later sharing credit card and bank account details to a fraudster. The man had ordered wine during his stay in a hotel in Vashi. A case of cheating under the IT Act was registered at the Vashi police station.

Police said that the complainant, Milind Gaidhankar had ordered wine from Payna Wines after searching for a number on Google. However, the man identified himself as Rahul Kumar from Payna Wines asked him to make the payment through Google Pay or Paytm to get the order delivered at the hotel.

When the complainant said that he did not use either of them, the fraudster gave him an option to pay from the credit card, following which the complainant shared his credit card details along with the CVV number and expiry date with him. However, instead of Rs 950 for the wine, the fraudster made a transaction of Rs 50,979.56. When the complainant raised it with the fraudster, he assured that the deducted amount will be returned and the transaction took place due to the previous customer’s pending payment.