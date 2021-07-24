Navi Mumbai: Man orders wine online, loses Rs 1.49 lakh

Over Rs 1.49 lakh was siphoned off from a 46-year-old Pune resident while ordering wine over the phone and later sharing credit card and bank account details to a fraudster. The man had ordered wine during his stay in a hotel in Vashi. A case of cheating under the IT Act was registered at the Vashi police station.
Police said that the complainant, Milind Gaidhankar had ordered wine from Payna Wines after searching for a number on Google. However, the man identified himself as Rahul Kumar from Payna Wines asked him to make the payment through Google Pay or Paytm to get the order delivered at the hotel.
When the complainant said that he did not use either of them, the fraudster gave him an option to pay from the credit card, following which the complainant shared his credit card details along with the CVV number and expiry date with him. However, instead of Rs 950 for the wine, the fraudster made a transaction of Rs 50,979.56. When the complainant raised it with the fraudster, he assured that the deducted amount will be returned and the transaction took place due to the previous customer’s pending payment.
At the same time, the complainant received a call from the bank of the credit and asked him whether he had made the transaction or was it done by someone else, and accordingly, he blocked the card as the transaction was made by someone else.
When the complainant called the fraudster Rahul and said that he made a wrong transaction, the fraudster assured him to return the amount and sought his bank account details. The complainant shared his bank account details. Later the fraudster gave his Paytm account details and asked him to add to get the money back. The complainant followed what the fraudster asked him and he lost another Rs 98,501 from his bank account. In total, the complainant lost Rs 1,49,480.
Following his complaint, the Vashi police registered a case under sections 419 and 420 of IPC and sections 66 C and 66 D of the IT Act (Revised) 2008 and started the investigation.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)