Navi Mumbai: 43-Year-Old Held For Beheading Friend & Destroying Evidence

Representative Image | File

The Panvel City police arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly murdering his friend over a quarrel last month. The accused dumped the head and body in two different places to destroy the evidence.

The accused was identified as Shafiq Ali Haider, a resident of Wadghar in Panvel and a native of Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

A missing person complaint was registered at Panvel City Police Station on June 28 of Mohammed Aslam Hashmad, 42, a resident of Asiana Apartment Near Old Court in Panvel.

Police swung into action after missing complaint

Soon after receiving the complaint of the missing person, the police started working on the case and checked the call detail reports (CDR) of the mobile number of the missing person. The CCTV footage was also checked from the area he went missing. During the investigation, the police came to know that the missing person was last seen with his friend Shafiq Haider.

When the police investigated, it was revealed that he had suddenly turned off his mobile phone from Wadghar, Panvel and was going to his native village Uttar Pradesh. With the technical analysis, a police team left for Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh by train. Haidar was caught at Bhopal and he was interrogated about this missing person. However, he was misleading the police by giving vague answers. This raised the suspicion that something bad had happened to the missing person.

Accused killed his friend over heated argument

Haider was brought to Navi Mumbai and interrogated by the police. During interrogation, Haider admitted to have killed Hashmad after they had a fight over an issue. Hashmad abused him and in a fit of rage, he beheaded Hashmad with a sharp edge weapon. Later, he stuffed the body of the Hasmadh in three to four nylon bags and dumped it. “He dumped the lower parts of the body along the road in Chinchpada, Kalamboli service Road and the head in the drain at Karanjade,” said a police official from Panvel City police station.

The police recovered the body from where he was dumped and sent for postmortem. A case was registered of murder against Haider under section 302 of IPC and he was arrested on July 14.