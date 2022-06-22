Navi Mumbai: 42-year-old woman pillion rider dies in road accident in Belapur | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A 42-year-old woman who was a pillion rider died after a truck last hit his vehicle from behind in Belapur on the Sion-Panvel highway. The deceased’s woman daughter who was driving the scooter also received injuries. Police said that they were coming to Vashi from Panvel.

The CBD Belapur police registered a case of rash driving against an unidentified truck driver and launched a manhunt.

The deceased was identified as Shobha Chormale,42, and her daughter Puja Chormale,24. Police said that Shobha was living with her husband in Kopri village in Vashi while her daughter works in a private company in Panvel and lives alone in Karanjade near Panvel.

Last week, the mother had visited her daughter’s home and while returning together in a scooter, a truck hit them from behind. Shobha received severe injuries in the accident and she was admitted to Dr. DY Patil Hospital in Nerul. However, she died there. CBD police have registered a case against the truck driver responsible for the accident and are searching for him.