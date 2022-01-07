Navi Mumbai: 42-year-old murder accused held in Turbhe, handed over to West Bengal police

Unit one of the Crime Branch arrested a 42-year-old murder accused from Turbhe and handed him to West Bengal police. The accused had murdered a person in the Murshidabad district in West Bengal and fled to Navi Mumbai. The accused was hidden in a slum in Turbhe. However, the police with technical help traced him.

The arrested accused identified as Sadikul Islam Abdul Khalekh alias Rinku Shaikh, is a native of Daulatabad in Murshidabad district on West Bengal.

According to an official from the Crime Branch, Shikah had murdered a person on December 10 in his native place and fled to the city. “On December 10, he had injured a person over a land issue and fled,” said the official. Later, the victim died and a case of murder under section 302 of IPC and sections 25 and 17 of the Arms Act was registered against him.

On January 5, Devashish Ghosh, senior police inspector from Daulatabad police station in West Bengal informed Navi Mumbai police that Shaikh was hidden in Navi Mumbai.

Based on the information, the Navi Mumbai with technical help traced Shaikh in the Turbhe area. “Our team spent around five to six hours in the Turbhe area and caught Shaikh in Binsari village,” said the official, adding that during interrogation, Shaikh admitted to having murdered a person in his native place and fled to the city. Later, he was handed over to the West Bengal police.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 07:30 PM IST