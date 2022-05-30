Navi Mumbai: 40 years old porter murdered in vegetable market in APMC | (Photo by AFP)

A 40-year-old man porter (Hamal) was allegedly murdered by an unknown porter by hitting wooden material on his head on Sunday evening at the vegetable market in Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi. The accused fled after committing the crime.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Shankar Pansare and he was working as a Hamal or porter at the vegetable market at APMC.

Manik Nalawade, senior police inspector at APMC police station said that the deceased died at the sport due to injury and blood loss.

The incident took place between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Sunday when the market was having fewer crowds.

Nalawade said that both the accused and victim were friends and working at vegetable markets in APMC. "They had a minor fight in the morning of the incident," said Nalawade. He added that they have received clues about the accused and we will arrest them. "We have come to know that the accused's name is Ravi and we are gathering other details," added Nalawade.

A case of murder under section 302 of IPC has been registered against the unknown person and police are checking CCTV footage

