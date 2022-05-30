e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: 40-year-old murdered in the vegetable market at APMC

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Shankar Pansare and that he was associated with the vegetable market at the APMC

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: A 40-year-old man was allegedly murdered by an unknown person by hitting wooden material at his head on Sunday evening. The accused fled after committing the crime.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Shankar Pansare and that he was associated with the vegetable market at the APMC.

The incident took place between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Sunday when the market was having less crowds.

A case of murder under section 302 of IPC has been registered against unknown person and police are checking CCTV footage.

