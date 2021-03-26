Navi Mumbai: 40-year-old man killed in an accident on Vashi bridge

A 40-year-old man from Trombay died after his motorbike was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Vashi creek bridge on Thursday evening. The deceased was returning from Navi Mumbai to Trombay when he met with the accident.

According to the police, Sharad Dharma Koli had come to Juinagar in Navi Mumbai for some work. He was on his way back when he met with the accident.

“He suffered severe injuries at different parts of his body in the accident. A few fellow motorists rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries after a few hours,” said a police officer from Vashi police station.

“We have registered a case against the driver of the unknown vehicle. We are now examining the CCTV footage on the road and hope to arrest him soon,” the officer said.