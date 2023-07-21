Navi Mumbai: 4 SRPF Men Sustain Injuries As Van-BEST Buses Collide In Turbhe

Four police personnel including the driver of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) van sustained minor injuries after the van in which they were travelling collided with two BEST buses on Friday morning at Arenja Circle in Turbhe. The injured were admitted to MGM Hospital in Vashi.

According to APMC Traffic police, the incident happened around 7.45 am on Friday when SRPF Group No. 11, C Company Platoon No.2 was going to Mumbai for police bandobast (barricading) to facilitate the assembly session.

However, while crossing the Arena Corner in Turbhe, it collided with BEST buses plying on routes numbers 517 and 512.

Injured admitted to MGM Hospital in Vashi

“Soon after the incident, APMC traffic officers and police reached the spot and removed the vehicle and cleared the traffic. The injured were taken to MGM Hospital in Vashi,” said an official from APMC Traffic police.

Meanwhile, BEST also issued a statement regarding the incident. As per the BEST statement, route number 517 was travelling from Santacruz station to the APMC market. When the bus arrived at Arenja Circle, Vashi, a police van (MH-43-AQ-6786) coming from Ghansoli, dashed on the front left side of the bus.

Further investigation through CCTV footage

The police van thereafter, dashed over a private car and then again collided head-on with BEST route number 512 travelling from Nerul to Mulund. Both the buses were damaged. “The case is pending for investigation with CCTV footage,” said the statement.

