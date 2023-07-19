Navi Mumbai: 4 Clubs In New Panvel Join Hands For Tree Plantation Drive At Rotary School

The Rotary Club of Panvel Industrial Town, Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Panvel, Innerville Club and Rotaract Club conducted a tree plantation drive at Rotary School, New Panvel. |

The Rotary Club of Panvel Industrial Town, Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Panvel, Innerville Club and Rotaract Club conducted a tree plantation drive at Rotary School, New Panvel. On this occasion, 60 trees of Champa, Bougainvillea and Neem were planted.

Trees are a very important part of the ecosystem. Forest cover in the planet has been decreasing due to massive deforestation. Tree plantations are necessary to maintain the balance in the environment. For this purpose, the Rotary Club of Panvel Industrial Town, Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Panvel, Innerwheel Club and Rotaract Club jointly planted trees at Rotary School, New Panvel.

“Around 60 trees of Champa, Bougainvillea and Neem species were planted in the area,” said Rotary Trust Chairman Arvind Sawlekar. On the occasion, Sanjay Jain Mitra Mandal President Sanjay Jain, Aliasgar Vohra, Saifuddin Panvelwala, Alibhai Golwala and other members were also present.

