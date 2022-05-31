Navi Mumbai: 3,940 individual toilets constructed in Panvel

Representative | Pixabay

A total of 3,940 individual toilets were constructed in Panvel Municipal Corporation's (PMC) jurisdiction under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Citizens were urged to avail schemes for constructing toilets by submitting applications.

A grant of Rs 20,000 was given to each household, lacking a toilet by the state, central government and local body. The scheme was applicable to all the citizens residing in the city, villages and slums coming under PCMC.

According to a senior official from the civic administration, while both state government and local bodies provided Rs 8,000 each, the central government provided Rs 4,000 aid for the construction of toilets.

A senior civic official said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the people to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean and healthy India.

“PM’s appeal received a huge response from the citizens. To date, a total of 3,940 beneficiaries in Panvel City Municipal Corporation have been given benefits under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Civil) for personal toilets,” said the official.

