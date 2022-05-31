e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: 3,940 individual toilets constructed in Panvel

A grant of Rs 20,000 was given to each household, lacking a toilet by the state, central government and local body.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Representative | Pixabay

A total of 3,940 individual toilets were constructed in Panvel Municipal Corporation's (PMC) jurisdiction under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Citizens were urged to avail schemes for constructing toilets by submitting applications.

A grant of Rs 20,000 was given to each household, lacking a toilet by the state, central government and local body. The scheme was applicable to all the citizens residing in the city, villages and slums coming under PCMC.

According to a senior official from the civic administration, while both state government and local bodies provided Rs 8,000 each, the central government provided Rs 4,000 aid for the construction of toilets.

A senior civic official said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the people to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean and healthy India.

“PM’s appeal received a huge response from the citizens. To date, a total of 3,940 beneficiaries in Panvel City Municipal Corporation have been given benefits under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Civil) for personal toilets,” said the official.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC school students to get books from June 10
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 3,940 individual toilets constructed in Panvel

RECENT STORIES

Rajya Sabha polls: MP Subhash Chandra files nomination from Rajasthan

Rajya Sabha polls: MP Subhash Chandra files nomination from Rajasthan

Jammu and Kashmir: Female teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir: Female teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

J&K National Panthers Party Chief Bhim Singh passes away

J&K National Panthers Party Chief Bhim Singh passes away

Navi Mumbai: Demand to increase services from Mansarover station to Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai: Demand to increase services from Mansarover station to Kalamboli

Recent RBI report endorses failure of PM Modi's 'historic' demonetisation: NCP

Recent RBI report endorses failure of PM Modi's 'historic' demonetisation: NCP