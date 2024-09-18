 Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Vashi Constable Injured After Drunk Auto Driver Rams Rickshaw Into Police Patrol Bike
Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Vashi Constable Injured After Drunk Auto Driver Rams Rickshaw Into Police Patrol Bike

Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Vashi Constable Injured After Drunk Auto Driver Rams Rickshaw Into Police Patrol Bike

Dyaneshwar Sonawane (35), the constable with Vashi police was on his night patrol at around 1.30 am on Tuesday near the bridge at Vashi village when the auto rickshaw dashed onto him. Sonawane fell off from his patrol bike and suffered injuries including a fracture on his thumb which now requires a surgery.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 10:10 PM IST
Vashi constable hurt in a drunk and drive accident | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A constable attached to Vashi police was hurt after a drunk auto driver rammed his auto rickshaw onto the beat marshal bike on the wee hours of Tuesday.

Dyaneshwar Sonawane (35), the constable with Vashi police was on his night patrol at around 1.30 am on Tuesday near the bridge at Vashi village when the auto rickshaw dashed onto him. Sonawane fell off from his patrol bike and suffered injuries including a fracture on his thumb which now requires a surgery.

The auto driver identified as Santosh Krishna Lengare (35) was summoned to police station by Vashi police. After realising that he was highly drunk and not in his senses, police registered a case against him.

“He would be issued with a notice and further investigations would be done. As per the supreme court guidelines, offence below seven years of punishment does not need arrest and hence in this case, he was not arrested and was handed over to his wife as he was not in his senses,” a police officer from Vashi police station said.

Lengare was booked for rash and negligent driver that could have caused danger to the human life under BNS and Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).

