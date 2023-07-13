 Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Truck Driver's Body Surfaces Over Vashi Lake; Foul Play Ruled Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Truck Driver's Body Surfaces Over Vashi Lake; Foul Play Ruled Out

Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Truck Driver's Body Surfaces Over Vashi Lake; Foul Play Ruled Out

According to Vashi police, the deceased was a native of Himachal Pradesh and resided at Turbhe village. They registered a case of sudden death and has started investigation.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
A 35-year-old man died after drowning in a lake in sector 7 in Vashi. The man's body was noticed on Monday morning by a security guard who promptly informed the police. | Pixabay

A 35-year-old man died after drowning in a lake in sector 7 in Vashi. The man's body was noticed on Monday morning by a security guard who promptly informed the police.

The Vashi police fished the body out and later identified the deceased as Bachittar Rajkumar Singh, who was a truck driver by profession. They registered a case of sudden death and has started investigation.

Deceased is a native of Himachal Pradesh

According to police, Singh was a native of Himachal Pradesh and resided at Turbhe village. Singh had been reported missing since Sunday evening.

“Around 6 am on Monday, locals noticed a body floating at Jagruteshwar Lake in sector 7 in Vashi,” informed a police official.

With assistance from the fire brigade, they retrieved Singh's body and sent it to the Municipal Hospital for post-mortem. After initial investigation, no symptoms of foul play was discovered.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: BJP Cultural Cell Calls For Visitor's Guidelines To Be Put In Place at Vadale Lake In...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Duped Of ₹20,400 By Fraudster Posing As SBI Employee At Andheri Metro...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Duped Of ₹20,400 By Fraudster Posing As SBI Employee At Andheri Metro...

Navi Mumbai: Parents Demand Air Conditioned Classrooms In NMMC Run Schools

Navi Mumbai: Parents Demand Air Conditioned Classrooms In NMMC Run Schools

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With ₹10 Lakh Worth Drug MD In Vashi & Kharghar

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With ₹10 Lakh Worth Drug MD In Vashi & Kharghar

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Seizes Over 450 kgs Of Banned Plastic From Ghansoli Ward, Collects ₹10k...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Seizes Over 450 kgs Of Banned Plastic From Ghansoli Ward, Collects ₹10k...

Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Truck Driver's Body Surfaces Over Vashi Lake; Foul Play Ruled Out

Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Truck Driver's Body Surfaces Over Vashi Lake; Foul Play Ruled Out