Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Truck Driver's Body Surfaces Over Vashi Lake; Foul Play Ruled Out

A 35-year-old man died after drowning in a lake in sector 7 in Vashi. The man's body was noticed on Monday morning by a security guard who promptly informed the police.
The Vashi police fished the body out and later identified the deceased as Bachittar Rajkumar Singh, who was a truck driver by profession. They registered a case of sudden death and has started investigation.
Deceased is a native of Himachal Pradesh
According to police, Singh was a native of Himachal Pradesh and resided at Turbhe village. Singh had been reported missing since Sunday evening.
“Around 6 am on Monday, locals noticed a body floating at Jagruteshwar Lake in sector 7 in Vashi,” informed a police official.
With assistance from the fire brigade, they retrieved Singh's body and sent it to the Municipal Hospital for post-mortem. After initial investigation, no symptoms of foul play was discovered.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)