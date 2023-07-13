Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Truck Driver's Body Surfaces Over Vashi Lake; Foul Play Ruled Out

A 35-year-old man died after drowning in a lake in sector 7 in Vashi. The man's body was noticed on Monday morning by a security guard who promptly informed the police. | Pixabay

The Vashi police fished the body out and later identified the deceased as Bachittar Rajkumar Singh, who was a truck driver by profession. They registered a case of sudden death and has started investigation.

Deceased is a native of Himachal Pradesh

According to police, Singh was a native of Himachal Pradesh and resided at Turbhe village. Singh had been reported missing since Sunday evening.

“Around 6 am on Monday, locals noticed a body floating at Jagruteshwar Lake in sector 7 in Vashi,” informed a police official.

With assistance from the fire brigade, they retrieved Singh's body and sent it to the Municipal Hospital for post-mortem. After initial investigation, no symptoms of foul play was discovered.