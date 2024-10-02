Navi Mumbai: 34-Year-Old CRPF Lady Constable Assaulted By Ex-Boyfriend Over Loan Dispute In Nerul; Accused Absconding

CRPF lady constable assaulted by ex-boyfriend over loan dispute in Navi Mumbai | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A 34 year old lady constable attached to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was assaulted by her 42 year old former boy friend after she demanded her money from him which he had borrowed. The lady, who is now posted at Nagpur was previously posted in Taloja camp in the year 2018 and later transferred to Bangalore in the year 2022.

The family of the lady including her husband and two kids then shifted from the quarters in Taloja to a rented apartment in Nerul. The alleged accused Santosh Pandey, a resident of the same building became friends with the husband on the complainant lady.

According to the complaint filed by the complainant, she too became friends with Pandey during her visits to Nerul and eventually, they started having an affair which according to the complaint, her husband too was aware of. In October 2023, Pandey, who runs a security agency, told the lady that he wanted to buy a four wheeler and needed Rs 3 lakh loan from her for the same.

The lady has alleged in her complaint that he gave him Rs 2 lakh and transferred Rs 99,000 to his relative’s account as loan which he had promised would return in 45 days. As he failed to return the money, she stopped interacting with him.

On September 28, she had come to Taloja for some bank formalities when she met Pandey again and asked him to pay the money that he owed her. Pandey instead threatened to make their photos viral. Over the same, the duo had a fight and Pandey alleged used a sharp object to assault her injuring her on her hand and chest.

“As per the allegation, we have registered a case and the contacted the alleged accused. He is currently out of town and he would be soon presenting himself before us,” senior police inspector Avinash Kaldate from Taloja police station said.