 Navi Mumbai: 33-Year-Old Biker Dies After Being Crushed By Unidentified Vehicle At Vashi Bridge
Azhar Khan Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Vashi Bridge | Wikimedia Commons

A 33-year-old man died after his motorbike was crushed by an unknown vehicle on the Vashi bridge along the Sion-Panvel highway On Monday night. The deceased was returning home in Govandi from Dombivali on his motorbike. The deceased was identified as Afroz Kalim Khan (33), a resident of Banganwadi in Govandi.

According to the Vashi police, Khan was riding his motorcycle from Dombivli to Govandi. When he was crossing the Vashi Bridge around 10:30 pm, an unknown vehicle crashed into his motorcycle.

The impact of the collision left Khan with severe injuries, and despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter. The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene. The Vashi police have registered a case of rash driving and negligence causing death against the unknown driver and started an investigation.

