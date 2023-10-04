 Navi Mumbai: 3137 People Visit Health Fair Under Ayushman Bhava Initiative
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 3137 People Visit Health Fair Under Ayushman Bhava Initiative

Navi Mumbai: 3137 People Visit Health Fair Under Ayushman Bhava Initiative

The next Ayushman Arogya Mela, scheduled for October 7, 2023, will focus on the health examination of expectant mothers.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 3137 People Visit Health Fair Under Ayushman Bhava Initiative |

Navi Mumbai: Around 3137 persons turned out at the health fair conducted on September 30 by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) under the ongoing Ayushman Bhava campaign. As part of the campaign, a comprehensive health screening is conducted to ensure that healthcare facilities should reach each and every citizen of the country.

The campaign, inaugurated by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, is dedicated to promoting public health and well-being. It is set to continue until December 31, 2022, with various health initiatives taking place throughout this period.

Navi Mumbai: 3137 People Visit Health Fair Under Ayushman Bhava Initiative

Navi Mumbai: 3137 People Visit Health Fair Under Ayushman Bhava Initiative |

Under the guidance of Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, the Health Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation organized the Ayushman Bhava Arogya Melawa at NMMC. The arogya mela focused on tuberculosis, leprosy, and other infectious diseases, aiming to raise awareness and provide essential medical services.

The next Ayushman Arogya Mela, scheduled for October 7, 2023, will focus on the health examination of expectant mothers. 

Navi Mumbai: 3137 People Visit Health Fair Under Ayushman Bhava Initiative

Navi Mumbai: 3137 People Visit Health Fair Under Ayushman Bhava Initiative |

At the health fair, a diverse range of health services were provided to attendees. Safai Mitra (sanitation workers), residents of tuberculosis and leprosy patients, as well as individuals with diabetes and high blood pressure, underwent thorough medical examinations. These assessments included X-ray examinations, blood pressure checks, blood sugar tests, and comprehensive blood work.

Navi Mumbai: 3137 People Visit Health Fair Under Ayushman Bhava Initiative

Navi Mumbai: 3137 People Visit Health Fair Under Ayushman Bhava Initiative |

Additionally, an inspection camp was set up at a construction site, where health workers examined construction labourers. The collective effort resulted in the screening of approximately 3,137 individuals in attendance. Furthermore, the event emphasized the importance of organ donation, encouraging attendees to pledge their support for this noble cause. Attendees were also provided with Abha cards, facilitating access to healthcare services.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC Holds Health Fair Under Ayushman Bhava Abhiyan At Urban Primary Health Centres
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Veteran Author C S Lakshmi Receives Tata Literature Live ! Lifetime Achievement Award For 2023

Veteran Author C S Lakshmi Receives Tata Literature Live ! Lifetime Achievement Award For 2023

Maharashtra: Bombay HC Takes Suo-Moto Cognizance Of Deaths In State Hospitals, Demands Details Of...

Maharashtra: Bombay HC Takes Suo-Moto Cognizance Of Deaths In State Hospitals, Demands Details Of...

MMRDA Unveils Plans For Developmental Stride In Mumbai Metropolitan Region With New Industrial...

MMRDA Unveils Plans For Developmental Stride In Mumbai Metropolitan Region With New Industrial...

Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Ex-Corporator To Go On Hunger Strike Against NMMC From Oct 5

Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Ex-Corporator To Go On Hunger Strike Against NMMC From Oct 5

Navi Mumbai: Congress Demands To Shift RTO To Nerul By Dussehra

Navi Mumbai: Congress Demands To Shift RTO To Nerul By Dussehra