Navi Mumbai: 3137 People Visit Health Fair Under Ayushman Bhava Initiative |

Navi Mumbai: Around 3137 persons turned out at the health fair conducted on September 30 by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) under the ongoing Ayushman Bhava campaign. As part of the campaign, a comprehensive health screening is conducted to ensure that healthcare facilities should reach each and every citizen of the country.

The campaign, inaugurated by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, is dedicated to promoting public health and well-being. It is set to continue until December 31, 2022, with various health initiatives taking place throughout this period.

Under the guidance of Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, the Health Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation organized the Ayushman Bhava Arogya Melawa at NMMC. The arogya mela focused on tuberculosis, leprosy, and other infectious diseases, aiming to raise awareness and provide essential medical services.

The next Ayushman Arogya Mela, scheduled for October 7, 2023, will focus on the health examination of expectant mothers.

At the health fair, a diverse range of health services were provided to attendees. Safai Mitra (sanitation workers), residents of tuberculosis and leprosy patients, as well as individuals with diabetes and high blood pressure, underwent thorough medical examinations. These assessments included X-ray examinations, blood pressure checks, blood sugar tests, and comprehensive blood work.

Additionally, an inspection camp was set up at a construction site, where health workers examined construction labourers. The collective effort resulted in the screening of approximately 3,137 individuals in attendance. Furthermore, the event emphasized the importance of organ donation, encouraging attendees to pledge their support for this noble cause. Attendees were also provided with Abha cards, facilitating access to healthcare services.

