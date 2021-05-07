Navi Mumbai: 31-year-old held for impregnating minor in Rabale

Rabale police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl. Police said that both the accused and the survivor reside in the locality.
The accused identified as Pankaj Pandey was arrested on Thursday after the parents of the girl approached the police.
According to the police, Pandey stayed in the same area as the survivor. In December, he befriended her and took her to his residence and forced himself on her.
Recently, the victim girl developed some health issues. "Parents of the girl took the girl to a doctor where they found the girl was six months pregnant," said an official from Rabale police station.
"It was only then she narrated the whole incident to them. Following a complaint registered by the parents, we arrested the accused,” said the police official.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)