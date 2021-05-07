Navi Mumbai: 31-year-old held for impregnating minor in Rabale

Rabale police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl. Police said that both the accused and the survivor reside in the locality.

The accused identified as Pankaj Pandey was arrested on Thursday after the parents of the girl approached the police.

According to the police, Pandey stayed in the same area as the survivor. In December, he befriended her and took her to his residence and forced himself on her.