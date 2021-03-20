Navi Mumbai: 31-year-old held for firing in open to create panic

The Kopar Khairane police on Friday arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly fired a bullet to scare a tourist car driver outside a bar on Tuesday night. The arrested man identified as Rupesh Karkare, a native of Karnataka.

According to the police, the accused had come out of a bar around 10.45 pm on Tuesday. Outside the bar, he had an argument with a driver of a car over the parking of his bike. To threaten the car driver, the accused later took out a pistol from his trouser pocket and fired a round at the ground.