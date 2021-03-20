Navi Mumbai: 31-year-old held for firing in open to create panic

The Kopar Khairane police on Friday arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly fired a bullet to scare a tourist car driver outside a bar on Tuesday night. The arrested man identified as Rupesh Karkare, a native of Karnataka.
According to the police, the accused had come out of a bar around 10.45 pm on Tuesday. Outside the bar, he had an argument with a driver of a car over the parking of his bike. To threaten the car driver, the accused later took out a pistol from his trouser pocket and fired a round at the ground.
Pradeep Tidar, senior inspector of Kopar Khairane police station said, “The accused fled the spot just after that. However, the car driver remembered the registration number of his bike and later gave it to us. With the help of the RTO official, we found out his address and arrested him on Friday.”
The police booked the accused under sections 3 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act. He is now in police custody.
