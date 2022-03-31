Navi Mumbai: 30-year-old held for impregnating minor in Ulwe

NRI Coastal police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old minor girl in Ulwe. The victim is a maidservant and used to work in different homes in sector 2 in Ulwe in Navi Mumbai.

According to police, the accused was working in a salon in sector 2 in Ulwe and he committed the crime in a room behind the salon.

Police said that the victim and the accused were acquainted around four months ago and they developed a friendship. After winning the confidence of the girl, he made physical relationships with the minor.

Later, the mother of the victim girl came to know that the minor is pregnant for 2 and half months. She approached the NRI Coastal police and registered a case against the accused. The police arrested the accused under the relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act and presented before court where he was sent to police custody till March 31.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 05:02 PM IST