Navi Mumbai : 3 Police Constables Suspended For Allegedly Extorting Money From Gas Delivery Man

Three constables attached to Head Quarters of Navi Mumbai police department were suspended on Tuesday after a FIR was filed against them with Nerul police on the allegation of extorting money from a gas delivery man. The constables identified as Swapnil Devare, Vishal Dakhne and Sachin Borkar, were deployed on escort duty and were using the Black Scorpio used in escort duty of VIPs.

The incident was reported to have happened on August 5, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Thane for the inauguration of various projects. The accused police personnel along with two others were given the escort duty of VIPS coming from the jurisdiction of Thane to Navi Mumbai. The incident happened at around 2pm near Uran phata when Vikram Vasant Khot (34), a resident of Dronagiri who works as gad delivery man was travelling in his tempo to deliver gas cylinder when the scorpio that was coming from behind overtook the tempo and came in front and police personnel in SUV indicated Khot to get down.

The three of the police men got out of the vehicle and started asking Khot about the documents of the vehicle and driving license. The trio then claimed that since he did not have passing certificate and PUC of the vehicle, they would be charging a case against him for which he will have to visit the court and pay Rs 25,000 fine. Khot pleaded that he did not have that much money and the police asked him to give whatever he had. Khot had Rs 1500 cash and then they asked to do online transfer of more Rs 1500. After the incident, Khot told his employer about the incident and the employer suggested him to register a complaint with the police after which he approached Nerul police and registered a case.

“The Nerul police have registered a case and now they will investigate the matter and file a chargesheet as per the procedure,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane said. Meanwhile, all the five including the three on whom the FIR has been lodged, have been suspended by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil from Head Quarters. “The suspension orders have been issued and now we would be conducting an inquiry,” DCP Patil said.