Navi Mumbai: 3 Inspectors Promoted To The Rank Of Assistant Commissioners

Navi Mumbai Police

Three police inspectors have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioners. The Commissioner of Police of Navi Mumbai and other officers extended their congratulations to these three dedicated police inspectors, wishing them success in their new roles.

Several Inspectors of Police officers who were eagerly awaiting promotions to Assistant Commissioner of Police have recently received this advancement, and this group notably includes three police inspectors within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

Senior Inspector Tanveer Shaikh of APMC Police Station, Inspector Ghanshyam Adhaav, and Police Inspector Vijay Singh Bhosle.

Following their well-deserved promotions, they have each been assigned to new roles:

Shaikh now assumes the position of ACP within the CID in Navi Mumbai. Adhaav has taken on the role of Sub Divisional Police Officer in Sindhudurg.

Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe and other high-ranking officers have orchestrated these significant changes in responsibilities. The trio's promotions have garnered praise and congratulations from colleagues and superiors alike at all levels of the force.

