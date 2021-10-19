Navi Mumbai: 3 injured after bus crashes into trailer on expressway in Khopoli; 2nd incident in two days

Navi Mumbai: Three persons including two women suffered injuries after a private bus crashed into a trailer on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday morning. The accident took place at Borghat near Khopoli in the Raigad district. This is the second accident consecutive day at the same location.

According to the police, the private bus was coming towards Mumbai from the Pune side. When it was crossing the Borghat area around 7.22 am, its driver lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a trailer that was also moving in the same direction.

“Two women commuters from the bus and its driver suffered injuries in the accident and they were rushed to a nearby hospital. The front side of the bus was also damaged in the accident,” said a police officer from the state highway traffic.

The accident created traffic congestions on the road for some time. The traffic officials later removed the bus from the road. On Monday morning, seven vehicles piled up which caused three deaths.



Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 06:52 PM IST