Navi Mumbai: 3-Day World Spice Congress Starts Today In Vashi

Navi Mumbai: The 14th edition of the World Spice Congress (WSC) is all set to kick start on Friday, September 15 at CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi. The three-day event is being organized by the Spices Board India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in association with various trade bodies and export forums.

The 14th edition of the Congress hosts an array of attendees, including policymakers, regulatory authorities, spice trade associations, government officials, and technical experts from various countries, all converging to deliberate on the challenges and potential within the global spice trade.

With a dedicated focus on fostering not only trade but also regulatory policies, the three-day event will host special business sessions aimed at bolstering global spice trade, he added. The mega event will continue till September 17, 2023, at the CIDCO International Convention Centre in Navi Mumbai.

Highlights of WSC 2023

The theme for WSC 2023 is "VISION 2030: SPICES" which encapsulates key pillars of Sustainability, Productivity, Innovation, Collaboration, Excellence, and Safety. The sessions will address crops and market forecasts and trends; food safety and quality standards and certifications; trends and opportunities for spices in pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, innovative and preventive health care products; spice-based seasonings and functional food products; ready-touse/cook/ drink products; trends and opportunities for spice oils and oleoresins, consumer preferences and emerging trends; reliability and integrity in supply chain management, international requirements on packaging, trends and opportunities in global spice markets, etc.

An exhibition highlighting the variety of spices and value-added spice products as well as innovative technologies and solutions in the spices industry is also arranged as part of WSC 2023.

