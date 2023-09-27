 Navi Mumbai: 2894 Idols Immersed On 7th Day Of Visarjan
Navi Mumbai: 2894 Idols Immersed On 7th Day Of Visarjan

Of the 2894 idols immersion, 2284 idols were immersed in 22 traditional ponds and the remaining 610 idols in artificial ponds.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: A total of 2894 Ganpati idols were immersed in 141 artificial ponds and 22 natural ponds under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, the immersion ceremony was carried out in a well-planned manner.

As per the data provided by the NMMC, a total of 2284 idols were immersed of which 2715 idols were domestic and 179 idols were public mandals.

NMMC's Preparations For Ganpati Visarjan

NMMC has created a total of 141 artificial ponds for the immersion of Ganesh idols during the ten-day festival starting at the end of the month. In addition, there are 22 natural ponds where devotees can immerse idols.

In the Digha ward, the citizens responded well to the appeal made by the Municipal Corporation Rajesh Narvekar and preferred to immerse idols at artificial immersion ponds near their homes. Not a single idol was immersed in traditional ponds.

