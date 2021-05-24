Navi Mumbai: 28-year-old man held for killing wife in Kharghar

Kharghar police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife by strangulating on Sunday night. Police said that a quarrel broke up on a minor issue and in a fit of rage the husband strangulated his wife.

The accused identified as Raju Rathod stayed with his wife Bhusi along with their son and daughter at sector 11 in Belapur.

“On Sunday night, after dinner, they had a minor heated argument over a petty issue. Rathod initially assaulted his wife with bare hands and then strangled her to death. Their neighbours had tried to save the woman but to no avail,” said a police official from Kharghar police station. After the incident, neighbours informed the police.

During the investigation, the police came to know that Rathod used to assault her earlier often. Rathod was arrested the same night by the police. The police booked the accused under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).