e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: 28-year-old Jammu native reported missing

As per the complaint, the man had said that he was going outside while leaving home and did not come back.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
article-image

A 28-year-old man went missing from Taloja on June 13 at around evening. A missing person’s complaint has been registered with regard to the incident.

As per the complaint, the man had said that he was going outside while leaving home and did not come back.

The person has been identified as Sahil Bansilal Razdan, a resident of Divya Heights in Taloja Phase two. However, the family of the man is from Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the complaint, on June 13 evening around 6 pm, Razdan said his other family member went outside and did not come back. The next day, the family approached the police and registered a missing person complaint.

As per the complainant, Bansilal Jiyalal Razdan, father of the missing person, the Razdan was wearing a pink colour shirt when he had left his home.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Residents demand action against illegal dumping in Kharghar wetland
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 28-year-old Jammu native reported missing

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Shinde's rebel camp numbers set to cross 50; NCP & Sena go into huddle

Maharashtra: Shinde's rebel camp numbers set to cross 50; NCP & Sena go into huddle

Maharashtra political crisis: Sanjay Raut threatens rebel MLAs with street agitation again

Maharashtra political crisis: Sanjay Raut threatens rebel MLAs with street agitation again

'India a true first responder': New Delhi rushes aid to quake-hit Afghanistan; first two...

'India a true first responder': New Delhi rushes aid to quake-hit Afghanistan; first two...

Navi Mumbai: 28-year-old Jammu native reported missing

Navi Mumbai: 28-year-old Jammu native reported missing

2002 Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea challenging SIT's clean chit to PM Modi

2002 Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea challenging SIT's clean chit to PM Modi