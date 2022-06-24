Navi Mumbai: 28-year-old Jammu native reported missing

A 28-year-old man went missing from Taloja on June 13 at around evening. A missing person’s complaint has been registered with regard to the incident.

As per the complaint, the man had said that he was going outside while leaving home and did not come back.

The person has been identified as Sahil Bansilal Razdan, a resident of Divya Heights in Taloja Phase two. However, the family of the man is from Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the complaint, on June 13 evening around 6 pm, Razdan said his other family member went outside and did not come back. The next day, the family approached the police and registered a missing person complaint.

As per the complainant, Bansilal Jiyalal Razdan, father of the missing person, the Razdan was wearing a pink colour shirt when he had left his home.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Residents demand action against illegal dumping in Kharghar wetland