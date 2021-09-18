Navi Mumbai: 27-year-old man arrested for kidnapping woman's younger brother after she refuses his marriage proposal; victim rescued

The Taloja police have rescued a 4-year-old child who was kidnapped by his 27-year-old neighbour after the child's elder sister refused the man's marriage proposal.

The accused was identified as Majirul Masuruddin Haq, a resident of Pendhar in Panvel.

The rescued child was the younger brother of the complainant, a 23-year-old woman from Pendhar in Panvel. Police said that Haq was residing in front of the complainant’s house in Panvel and he was insisting to marry him. Despite her refusal, Haq kept following her.

According to police, on July 7, when the woman was returning from work in the Taloja MIDC area, Haq assaulted her for refusing the marriage proposal. He also threatened to kidnap and kill her 4-year-old brother.

On September 17, afternoon, when the woman was at work, her other brother came to her office and informed her that their youngest sibling was missing. She first tried to search around her house and finally approached the Taloja police and registered a kidnapping case against Haq as he had threatened of kidnapping her younger brother.

Kashinath Chavan, a senior police inspector from Taloja police said that multiple teams were formed and they were sent to Bhiwandi, Kurla junction, CSMT, and other places. “With technical help, we traced Haq in the Bhiwandi area and caught him at the Bhiwandi bus stand from where he was planning to flee the city ,” said Chavan. He added that the child was with the accused and was rescued safely.

