 Navi Mumbai: 26-year-old held with a county-made pistol in MIDC
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 26-year-old held with a county-made pistol in MIDC | Pixabay

The Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 26-year-old man last week with a country-made pistol and live cartridge. The accused, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, had brought the arm to sell.

The accused was identified as Kuldip Singh Babusing Thakur, a native of Uttar Pradesh and he was arrested near the flyover from Mahape MIDC to Shilphata road.

Based on the information that a man would come to sell an arm, Police Sub-Inspector Pratap Desai along with a team laid a trap near the flyover from Mahape MIDC to Shilphata last Friday around 6 pm.

When Thakur came to the place and was walking suspiciously, the crime branch caught and questioned him. However, he was not giving a coherent reply. Following this, the police frisked Thakur and he was found with a country-made gun and three live cartridges in his bag.

Later a case was registered against Thakur at Rabale MIDC police station under the Arms Act and arrested him. The pistol and three live rounds of cartridges were seized.

