Navi Mumbai: 26-year-old commits suicide, husband and in-laws held

Mora Sagari police arrested seven persons including husband and in-laws for abetment of suicide after a 26-year-woman committed suicide on Sunday night in Kunde village Uran. The accused allegedly used to harass and assault the woman for money to buy a house.

The deceased, identified as one Chandrabhaga Laxman Andhale, was found hanging at her home on Sunday evening.

Vitthal Latpate, the father of the deceased lodged a complaint after he came from Parbhani in Maharashtra, following which her husband identified as Laxman Andhale. Later her father-in-law identified as Ram Andhale and other family members were also arrested.

According to police, Chandrabhaga was married to Laxman in 2015 and they had good relations in the initial years. However, for the past one year, the family was putting pressure on Chandrabhaga to bring money from her parent to buy a house. After the parent of Chandrabhaga failed to meet the demand, the family kept harassing. A senior police official from More Sagari police said that a case of dowry harassment and abetment of suicide has been registered under the relevant sections.