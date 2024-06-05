Navi Mumbai: 25-Yr-Old Banker Mowed Down By Speeding Trailer On Thane-Belapur Road |

Navi Mumbai: A 25 year old banker died in an accident at Turbhe on Monday after being run over by a Nitrogen-gas carrying trailer. The incident happened on Thane Belapur road on Monday at around 3.45 pm when the deceased, Riya Vikram Upalkar was on her way back home to Vashi from her work place in Mahape. On Thane Belapur road, near White House, a 10-tyre container rammed onto her killing her on the spot. Upalkar, was the eldest daughter of Vikram and Swati of the three children they have, and resided at Vashi. Since last two and half years, Riya was working with home loan department of a bank based out of Mahape. According to police, she had been commuting between Mahape to Vashi on her two-wheeler since last two years.

Deceased Had Recently Resigned From Office

On Monday, after going for work, she had resigned from her job and informed her father that she would be taking a break for few days and would be at home before she joins another firm. A BBMS graduate along with a MBA in marketing, Riya was a home loan analyst and was currently a team leader. According to her father, her dream was to become manager of marketing department in a firm. A logistic owner, Vikram has a 21 year old daughter who is doing her graduation and a 18 year old class XII pass out son. His wife, Swati, is a home tutor. The family, who was looking forward to spend some good time together in coming few days as Riya had planned to take a break, is now struggling to overcome the loss they faced.

“The driver of the trailer had initially fled the spot. Our team then traced him from Turbhe area itself. Further legal proceedings are on against him,” senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar from Turbhe MIDC police station said.