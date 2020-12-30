Navi Mumbai: 25-year-old woman dies in road accident in Taloja

A 25-year-old woman died, while her husband suffered injuries in a road accident at Taloja (phase 1) on Tuesday night. The two-wheelers in which they were riding skidded and they fell on the road and at the same moment, a trailer coming from behind hit the woman.

The deceased, identified as Farid Shaikh, and her husband, Muhammad Shaikh, 29, are residents of Taloja. The woman was a pillion rider.

Police said the incident happened around 8 PM when they were at the level crossing of railways. The road has become slippery due to water coming from nearby construction sites.

“The scooter skidded due to slippery surface and the same time a trailer coming from the behind, hit the head of the woman,” said an official from the Taloja police station.

Kashinath Chavan, senior inspector of Taloja police station said, “Farid suffered severe injuries on her head. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by a few local residents, but she was declared dead there. Her husband also suffered injuries, but he is now stable.”

A case of rash driving against the trailer's driver has been registered at Taloja police station who fled from the spot leaving behind his vehicle.