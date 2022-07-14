Navi Mumbai: 25-year-old held with three firearms in Koparkhairane

Photo: Unsplash

The Koparkhairane police arrested a 25-year-old man and seized one country-made pistol and two country-made revolvers from him. The man who had come to sell the arms was arrested last week.

On July 8, a police officer received information that a man was arriving in sector 6 in Koparkhairane with arms. Accordingly, based on the information, under the guidance of senior police inspector Pradip Tidar, the police laid a trap opposite the NMMT Bus Depot and near the ESIC Hospital in Koparkhairane and caught a person with firearms.

The arrested accused was identified as Rishikesh Ranjit Jaibhaye alias Babu alias Baba, an unemployed resident of sector 8 in Koparkhairane.

Senior Police inspector Tidar said that when Jaibhaye was frisked, they found two country-made pistols (six rounds capacity), one country-made revolver and a motorbike.

A case was registered against the accused at Koparkhairane Police station under sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act 1959 and sections 37 (1), and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951. According to police, the accused is a notorious criminal and three cases have already been registered against him at Koparkhairane Police Station. He is in police custody till July 15.