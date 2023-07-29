Navi Mumbai: 25-Year-Old From Mumbra Held With Firearm And Live Cartridge In Taloja

The police seized a country-made pistol along with one live cartridge from his possession. | Pixabay

The police seized a country-made pistol along with one live cartridge from his possession. The man was trying to sell the firearm from a lodge, said police. The arrested accused was identified as Shah Rukh Abdul Majeed Khan, a resident of Mumbra. The police seized a country-made pistol along with one live cartridge from his possession.

Khan came to Taloja on Wednesday around 3 pm with the intention of selling the weapon. According to police, Khan checked into a Lodge in Taloja Navade Phata. Since the police had already received information, they conducted a raid at the lodge around 4 pm on Wednesday and caught him red-handed.

Subsequently, the Taloja Police registered a case against Shah Rukh Khan for carrying firearm without a license and took him into custody.

