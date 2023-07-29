 Navi Mumbai: 25-Year-Old From Mumbra Held With Firearm And Live Cartridge In Taloja
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 25-Year-Old From Mumbra Held With Firearm And Live Cartridge In Taloja

Navi Mumbai: 25-Year-Old From Mumbra Held With Firearm And Live Cartridge In Taloja

The man was trying to sell the firearm from a lodge, said police. They seized a country-made pistol along with one live cartridge from his possession.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
The police seized a country-made pistol along with one live cartridge from his possession. | Pixabay

The police seized a country-made pistol along with one live cartridge from his possession. The man was trying to sell the firearm from a lodge, said police. The arrested accused was identified as Shah Rukh Abdul Majeed Khan, a resident of Mumbra. The police seized a country-made pistol along with one live cartridge from his possession.

Khan came to Taloja on Wednesday around 3 pm with the intention of selling the weapon. According to police, Khan checked into a Lodge in Taloja Navade Phata. Since the police had already received information, they conducted a raid at the lodge around 4 pm on Wednesday and caught him red-handed.

Subsequently, the Taloja Police registered a case against Shah Rukh Khan for carrying firearm without a license and took him into custody.

Read Also
Mumbai News: 437 Kg Drugs Worth Over ₹73 Crore Destroyed By Maha ATS At Taloja Facility
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: 25-Year-Old From Mumbra Held With Firearm And Live Cartridge In Taloja

Navi Mumbai: 25-Year-Old From Mumbra Held With Firearm And Live Cartridge In Taloja

Navi Mumbai: FAKIRA Panther Demands Renovation Of Appabhau Sathe Smiriti Bhawan In Sanpada

Navi Mumbai: FAKIRA Panther Demands Renovation Of Appabhau Sathe Smiriti Bhawan In Sanpada

Mumbai News: 45-Year-Old Woman Injured In House Collapse Incident In Dharavi

Mumbai News: 45-Year-Old Woman Injured In House Collapse Incident In Dharavi

Raigad Landslide: Former LoP Pritam Mhatre & Wife Visit Victims Of Irshalwadi; Extends Support

Raigad Landslide: Former LoP Pritam Mhatre & Wife Visit Victims Of Irshalwadi; Extends Support

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City To Witness Heavy Rains Today; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City To Witness Heavy Rains Today; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert