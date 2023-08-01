 Navi Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Drunkard Drowns In Pond In Vavanje Village Of Panvel
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
25-Year-Old Drowns In Pond In Vavanje Village Of Panvel | Representational Image

A 25-year-old man died after drowning in a pond in Vavanje village under Panvel Taluka on Sunday morning. The deceased was addicted to alcohol and he fell into the waterbody under the influence of alcohol. 

According to police, the deceased was Manish Kumar Vijay Singh and he was living in Vavanje area in Panvel taluka.

Locals noticed him venturing into the pond and later that he was missing. Police and fire brigade were called in and they fished out the body. A case of accidental death was registered at the Panvel Taluka Police Station.

