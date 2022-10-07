e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 25-feet Ravana effigy burnt on Vijay Dashmi in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: 25-feet Ravana effigy burnt on Vijay Dashmi in Panvel

The programme was organised under the guidance of BJP's Raigad district president and MLA Prashant Thakur.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
25-feet Ravana effigy burnt on Vijay Dashmi in Panvel |
Follow us on

Panvel: A 25-feet effigy of Ravana was burnt on the grounds of the Middle-Class society in Panvel city on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami as a mark of victory over evil.

25-feet effigy of Ravana was burnt on the grounds of the Middle-Class society

25-feet effigy of Ravana was burnt on the grounds of the Middle-Class society |

The programme was organised under the guidance of BJP's Raigad district president and MLA Prashant Thakur.

This was the first time that the Ravana Dahan program was held in Panvel. On this occasion, a dramatic performance of Ram Lila based on Ram Charitra was performed at Zhankar Navratri Festival.

Read Also
In pics: Uddhav Thackeray holds Shiv Sena's traditional Dusshera Rally at Shivaji Park
article-image

MLA Prashant Thakur, Former House Leader Paresh Thakur, Varsha Prashant Thakur, Middle-Class Society President Raju Gupte, Middle-Class Society Mitra Mandal President Sumit Jhunjarrao were present on this occasion.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: As Navratri ends, over 1200 Goddess Durga idols immersed on Vijaya Dashmi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: 25-feet Ravana effigy burnt on Vijay Dashmi in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: 25-feet Ravana effigy burnt on Vijay Dashmi in Panvel

Mumbai updates: City to see moderate rainfall, thunderstorms likely

Mumbai updates: City to see moderate rainfall, thunderstorms likely

Damaged Vande Bharat Express back on track within a day; repaired in Mumbai

Damaged Vande Bharat Express back on track within a day; repaired in Mumbai

NCB seizes Mephedrone worth Rs 120 cr, busts syndicate; six arrested including kingpin

NCB seizes Mephedrone worth Rs 120 cr, busts syndicate; six arrested including kingpin

Thane: Godown gutted in fire in city, none injured

Thane: Godown gutted in fire in city, none injured