Navi Mumbai: 25-feet Ravana effigy burnt on Vijay Dashmi in Panvel

25-feet Ravana effigy burnt on Vijay Dashmi in Panvel

Panvel: A 25-feet effigy of Ravana was burnt on the grounds of the Middle-Class society in Panvel city on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami as a mark of victory over evil.

The programme was organised under the guidance of BJP's Raigad district president and MLA Prashant Thakur.

This was the first time that the Ravana Dahan program was held in Panvel. On this occasion, a dramatic performance of Ram Lila based on Ram Charitra was performed at Zhankar Navratri Festival.

MLA Prashant Thakur, Former House Leader Paresh Thakur, Varsha Prashant Thakur, Middle-Class Society President Raju Gupte, Middle-Class Society Mitra Mandal President Sumit Jhunjarrao were present on this occasion.