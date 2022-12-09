Navi Mumbai: 24 candidates to contest for sarpanch of 10 gram panchayats in Panvel Taluka | Representative Image

A total of 21 candidates have withdrawn their nominations for the Sarpanch election of 10 Gram Panchayats in Panvel Taluka. Now, a total of 24 candidates are now in the fray for 10 Sarpanch posts in the taluka.

Similarly, a total of 75 candidates who filed their nomination for the post of Gram Panchayat member have withdrawn their nominations. So, now 179 candidates are in the fray. There are 94 seats for members of 10 Gram Panchayats.

The election process is being carried out for ten Gram Panchayats whose terms have expired in Panvel taluka. The sarpanch will be elected directly by voters and the election will be held on December 18.

In numbers:

Total Gram Panchayat – 10

Number of Members — 94

Number of candidates to contest election for members: 179 Sarpanch post

Total Sarpanch– 10

Number of candidates for sarpanch post: 24