Navi Mumbai: 23 patients found cataracts at free eyes check-up camp

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 10:47 AM IST
Mumbai: A total of 189 citizens turned out at a free eye check-up camp held at Sanpada on Sunday. Of the total citizens who have undergone eye check-ups, 23 of them were diagnosed with cataracts. The camp was organised by Lakshmi Charitable Trust at Chetna Kendra in sector 5 Sanpada.

According to the organiser, all those patients diagnosed with Cataracts will be operated on at a low cost. In addition, glasses were also distributed to 74 patients in the camp. On the occasion, Mannubhai Patel of Gayatri Chetna Kendra, former corporator Somnath Vaskar, and Komal Somnath Vaskar were present at the event.

Vaskar said that at least 23 patients directly benefited from the camp as they were diagnosed with cataracts and they will be operated on free of cost. In addition, many of them were found with vision problems and they are provided with glasses.

