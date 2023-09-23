Navi Mumbai: 22-Year-Old With Rare Cardiac Tumour Treated Successfully By Heroics Of Doctors At Medicover Hospital

Representative Pic |

Navi Mumbai: A team of doctors led by Dr. Siddharth Sonkamble, Interventional Cardiologist along with Dr. Abhay Jain, CTVS surgeon, Dr. Ashish Baviskar, CTVS surgeon, Dr. Sriram Navde, Physician from Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai successfully treated a 22-year-old youth with stroke due to the presence of cardiac tumour also known as LA Myxoma. The patient successfully underwent open heart surgery without any complications and resumed his daily routine with ease after getting discharged from the hospital.

Similar to tumours in the brain, kidney, or liver, certain patients may also develop tumours in their hearts. Patient Anil Shivde (name changed), a resident of Panvel who is working in a private firm came to the hospital with ataxia (poor muscle coordination), difficulty in swallowing, vomiting and weakness, and decreased sensation in limbs.

Details On The Case

Dr Siddharth Sonkamble said, “The MRI brain showed nonhemorrhagic infarct that is a stroke. He received blood thinners, Anti-epileptics for stroke. On detailed evaluation, his ECHO showed an Atrial myxoma which means a large tumour measuring 6.3 x 3.8 cm in the left atrium of the heart which extended from the left chamber to another chamber called Left ventricular (LV) as well. Initially, the possibility of cardiac tumour, Large clot, or Vegetation was kept. Cardiac MRI confirmed the presence of the rare tumour Atrial myxoma. LA Myxoma is a rare cardiac tumour that can break and the patient can present with cardio-embolic events like stroke, heart failure, cardiac arrhythmia, or infection. The tumor is also known to obstruct the blood flow from one chamber to another chamber of the heart.”

“The patient underwent successful excision of LA myxoma by doing an open-heart surgery without any complications. The uneventful surgery lasted for 3 hours and he was discharged within a week. on August 17,” said Dr Sonkamble. He added that failure to treat him promptly could have also led to a recurrent stroke and even sudden death.

The patient is stable now and can walk, eat, speak, and swallow like before. He received extensive Physiotherapy at Medicover Hospital for speedy recovery. “Do not neglect any symptoms such as imbalance, palpitation, weakness, giddiness, and regular cardiac check-ups after 20 should be done to prevent missing such a large tumor,” explained Dr. Siddharth Sonkamble.

“We were devastated as our son suffered from a cardiac tumor and stroke. Fortunately, the skilled team of doctors saved his life with prompt treatment,” concluded the father of the patient.

About Rare Cardiac Tumour

LA Myxoma is a rare cardiac tumour that spreads to other areas of the body, the patients can present with complications such as stroke, cardio-embolic events, heart failure, cardiac arrhythmia, or infection. "Do not neglect any symptoms such as imbalance, palpitation, weakness, giddiness, and regular cardiac check-ups after 20 should be done to prevent missing any tumour in the heart," warns Dr. Sonkamble.