Navi Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Missing Delivery Man Found Dead In Parsik Hill

A 22 year old youth who had gone missing since Sunday afternoon, found dead in PArsik Hill at Belapur on Tuesday morning. The deceased identified as Aadesh Yogesh Ambore (22), a resident of Katkar Niwas in sector 23, Darave village, used to work for a food delivery app as a delivery boy and had left home on Sunday afternoon saying that he was going for deliveries.

Ambore, used to stay with his cousin brother in Darave village at Seawood while his parents stayed at their native place in Washim village. Since he had not returned home on Sunday night, his cousin approached Nerul police and gave a missing person’s complaint. The last location of Ambore was found at Parsik hill after which the police tried searching him there on Monday but could not find him. On Tuesday morning, some of the morning walkers saw him hanging onto a tree on the hill and alerted the police.

“The family believed that he was working for the food delivery app but we found that he was terminated from the job on November 16. Yet, he used to go out citing that he was going for deliveries. We suspect that unemployment and financial burden could be the reason behind taking this extreme step. No suicide note was found from him and the family too have not cited any particular reason. We are investigating further,” a police officer from CBD Belapur police station wherein the accidental death report has been made in the case, said.