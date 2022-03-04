Navi Mumbai: 22-year-old man from Rajasthan held for kidnapping minor girl in Taloja

Taloja police arrested a 22-year-old man from Rajasthan and rescued a 15-year-old girl. The accused had reportedly kidnapped the girl and took her to his native village in Rajasthan. The accused was living in the neighborhood of the victim.

The arrested accused was identified as Arvind Meghlal, a resident of Taloja and native of Bara in Rajasthan.

Police said that the 15-year-old went missing on February 24 when she had gone to attend her class in the college located at Taloja Phase 2. According to police, she used to go to college around 12 pm and return by 6 pm. However, on February 24, she left home around 9 am and did not return late night. When her father called her around 5 pm, her number was switched off.

Around 7 pm, the victim’s mother informed her husband that she did not come home from the college. Following this, they approached the police and registered a case of kidnapping under section 363 of IPC.

The police said that with technical analysis and call details report, they traced the accused in Rajasthan and rescued the girl. Police said that the accused lured the girl on the pretext of marriage.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:35 PM IST