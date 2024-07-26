Navi Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Worker Arrested For Murdering Security Guard At Rabale MIDC Steel Company |

Navi Mumbai: Rabale MIDC police has arrested a 21 year old worker of a company for murdering a security guard of the same company. The deceased identified as Narayan Manwar (58), was found dead on Friday at the premises of the company.

A case of accidental death was registered with Rabale MIDC police station. In the course of the investigation, the police found that it was a murder. “The post mortem report mentioned about various internal injuries that caused internal bleeding and death of the deceased. Hence, a case of murder was registered on Tuesday,” a police officer from Rabale MIDC police station said.

In the course of the investigation, the police started checking the cctv footage of the roads leading to Steel Craft Equipment Pvt Ltd in Rabale MIDC wherein the incident happened. In the footage, the police saw Mohit Sheetala Hobe (21), a worker of the same company walking towards the company at around 6pm on Friday even as it was a holiday.

The police detained Hobe and questioned him to which he confessed his role in the murder. Hobe intended to go into the company on the day of holiday to access bathroom in order to wash clothes. Manwar, who was on duty, did not permit him inside raising suspicion on the intention of Hobe. Manwar told Hobe that if he steals something from inside, Manwar would be held responsible to which Hobe got irked and assaulted Manwar with a bamboo stick.

After Hobe left, Manwar who had sustained several internal injuries, collapsed and by around 8 pm, passerby noticed a motionless Manwar and informed the police. Both Manwar and Hobe were residents of Saibabnagar slum area. The accused has been remanded to police custody till Saturday.